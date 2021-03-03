Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $136,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after buying an additional 241,804 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after buying an additional 187,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.