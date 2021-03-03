John Bean Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

NYSE JBT opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

