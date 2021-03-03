Boston Partners Sells 89,220 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,220 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.12% of Energizer worth $61,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Bank of America raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

