Boston Partners Sells 62,352 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $89,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,532. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

