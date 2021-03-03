Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Stratasys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 608,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.