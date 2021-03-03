Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Head to Head Analysis

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renasant and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 12.63% 5.15% 0.76% Enterprise Bancorp 19.04% 9.76% 0.83%

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 3.24 $167.60 million $2.91 13.78 Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 2.32 $34.20 million N/A N/A

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renasant and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.58%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Summary

Renasant beats Enterprise Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 200 banking, insurance, and wealth management offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 160 full-service branches and 12 limited-service branches; and 180 ATM at on-premise locations and 30 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit, as well as equipment financing services; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; and insurance products. Further, it provides card, online, and mobile banking services. As of April 20, 2020, it had 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professional practices, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

