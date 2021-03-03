Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.