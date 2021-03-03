$0.32 EPS Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

