Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

FATE opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

