Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

