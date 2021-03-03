Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Skillz stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

