Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

3/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $250.00.

1/25/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $275.00.

1/11/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/8/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.70 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,582,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,161 shares of company stock worth $205,772,348. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

