Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.