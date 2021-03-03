Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 232 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH opened at $295.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.11 and a 200 day moving average of $247.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $300.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

