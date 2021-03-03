Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $5,019,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,461. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

