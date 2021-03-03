Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,880 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

