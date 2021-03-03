1,036 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USEP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

