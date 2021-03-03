Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

