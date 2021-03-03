Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

