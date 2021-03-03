Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.