CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) Declares $1.34 Interim Dividend

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$307.61.
CSL Limited (CSL.AX) Company Profile
