CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) Declares $1.34 Interim Dividend

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$307.61.

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

