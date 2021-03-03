Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $36,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

