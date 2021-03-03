Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

