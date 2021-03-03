313,444 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 313,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,506,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

