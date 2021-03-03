Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 74,787 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,787 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.49% of Vertiv worth $91,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $11,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vertiv by 57.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 166,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 577.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

