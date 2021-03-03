Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

