Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 305,094 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $80,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

