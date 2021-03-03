Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $76.44 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,578 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $76,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 294,950 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

