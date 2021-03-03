Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.48% of Wingstop worth $58,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

WING opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

