Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

