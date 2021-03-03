The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr to ~$1.84-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.The Wendy’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.