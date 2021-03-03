Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

