Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 28th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RVT opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

