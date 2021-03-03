Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $367.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

