Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 149.36% from the company’s previous close.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SGMO stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

