East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 81.9% in February

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the January 28th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.