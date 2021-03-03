Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 56 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

NSC stock opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average is $230.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

