Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.