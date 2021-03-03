Keybank National Association OH Sells 458 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.