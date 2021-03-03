Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
