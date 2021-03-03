Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.