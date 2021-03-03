Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.81 Million

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce sales of $146.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.23 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $145.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $602.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.34 million to $606.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.61 million, with estimates ranging from $627.85 million to $651.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,388 shares of company stock valued at $25,392,011 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

