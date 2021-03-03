Navient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.