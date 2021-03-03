CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 6,500 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

