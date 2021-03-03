HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

