Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

MERC stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

