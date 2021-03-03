Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

