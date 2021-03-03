Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt Sells 7,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

