Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

