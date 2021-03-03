JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.