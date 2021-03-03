Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

