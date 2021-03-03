Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

